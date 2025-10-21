Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $297.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

