Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6%

ACN stock opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.44.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

