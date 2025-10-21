Divergent Planning LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

PLTR stock opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $430.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.32, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.