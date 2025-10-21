Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,002 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:DHR opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.42. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

