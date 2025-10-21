Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $59.66 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $282.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.26 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

