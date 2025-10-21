VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $430.79 billion, a PE ratio of 605.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

