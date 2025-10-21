Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

