Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

