Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,110,000 after purchasing an additional 857,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

