WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after buying an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $14,673,021.50. Following the sale, the director owned 627,717,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,962,688,182.75. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,343,079 shares of company stock worth $566,860,634 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $258.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

