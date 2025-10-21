The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,435 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of TJX Companies worth $247,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

