Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,245 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,214,000 after buying an additional 1,213,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,231,000 after buying an additional 326,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.