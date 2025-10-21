Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Purchased by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 289,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after buying an additional 65,519 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 90,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.