Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

