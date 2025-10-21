Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

