Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NOC opened at $601.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $592.91 and a 200 day moving average of $538.16.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.50.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

