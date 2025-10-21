iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $472.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $476.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

