Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $594.46 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $615.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.40.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Rothschild Redb lowered GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.