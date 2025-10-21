WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 188.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.4% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2%

Citigroup stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

