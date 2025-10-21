Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 21,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

