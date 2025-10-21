Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.