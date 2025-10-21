DeDora Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $198,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $90,377,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.