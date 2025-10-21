First Bancorp Inc ME Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

