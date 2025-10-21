Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

