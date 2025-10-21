Mutual Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Corning by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $87.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Corning Profile



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

