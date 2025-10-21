Mason & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Mason & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

