Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Bought by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

DFCF opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.27.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

