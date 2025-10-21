Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

