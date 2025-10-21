Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BND opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

