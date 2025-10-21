Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after buying an additional 243,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $368.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $369.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.08 and a 200 day moving average of $336.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

