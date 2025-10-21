Maj Invest Holding A S Has $1.49 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

