Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Boot Barn by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 494,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,387,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,058,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after buying an additional 158,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $191.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

