Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 9,416 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 56.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $212.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.60. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $235.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

