Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, September 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

