Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.49. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

