Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $55,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

