Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $283.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.26. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.62 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

