Advantage Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

