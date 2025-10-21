Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 49.2% during the second quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $486,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:PG opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.59. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

