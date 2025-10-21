SAM Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

