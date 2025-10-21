Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.