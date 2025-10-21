Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.