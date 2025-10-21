Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 895 Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,529,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.93.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $221.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

