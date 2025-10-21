Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

