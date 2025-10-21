DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

