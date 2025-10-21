Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

