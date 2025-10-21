Mason & Associates LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Mason & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,770,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,862 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,248,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,909,000 after acquiring an additional 636,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 928,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

