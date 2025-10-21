LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,776,000 after buying an additional 521,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after buying an additional 616,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

