Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.6% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $211.82 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $217.94. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

