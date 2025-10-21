Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3%

UL stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

